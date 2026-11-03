'December wedding' Ji Ye-eun and Vata openly flaunt their affection with their faces pressed together... soon-to-be-wed couple even share similar smiles

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Soon-to-be-wed couple Ji Ye-eun and Vata, who are set to marry in December, showed off their affection by sharing sweet photos from a date.

On the 3rd, Vata posted a photo on Vata's own social media along with a heart emoji.

The photo shows Ji Ye-eun and Vata on a date. The two gaze at the camera with their faces affectionately pressed together, smiling brightly. Their cheerful expressions, which seem to grow more alike the more time they spend together, perfectly convey the happy atmosphere of a couple soon to be married.

Meanwhile, Ji Ye-eun and Vata, both born in 1994, are set to marry on December 12. Yoo Jae-suk is expected to host the ceremony, and Kim Jong-kook will sing the congratulatory song.

The two began dating publicly last April and announced their wedding last September.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.