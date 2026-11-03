“Secret camera installed in newlywed home without wife’s knowledge”... 32nd-season Mike Kim embroiled in privacy-invasion controversy (Contract Marriage)

[Sportschosun | Reporter mj.cho] Choi Jeong-hyeon, who became known as Mike Kim on season 32 of “I Am Solo,” has come under fire after it emerged that he installed a personal camera in the newlywed home without his wife’s knowledge and filmed for two days. Questions have also been raised about protecting cast members and invading their privacy, particularly because the production team aired the footage as it was.

In the sixth episode of “Contract Marriage,” which aired on the 2nd on KBS Joy and MBC every1, Choi Jeong-hyeon was shown getting into a conflict after his virtual wife, Jeong Min-hyeon, caught him filming without her prior consent.

That day, after their dinner date, the two returned to their newlywed home and spent some affectionate time together. Choi Jeong-hyeon expressed his affection for Jeong Min-hyeon, saying, “When did you get so cute? Have you been like this since you were born?” As they talked about rings, they also naturally intertwined their fingers.

But the sweet mood quickly turned cold because of Choi Jeong-hyeon’s suspicious behavior. He repeatedly checked his phone during their conversation and acted as if he were trying to divert Jeong Min-hyeon’s attention. She then caught him touching a small camera installed on the desk.

It turned out that while Jeong Min-hyeon was cooking, Choi Jeong-hyeon had installed a personal camera and been filming their daily life for about two days.

When Jeong Min-hyeon asked what the camera was, Choi Jeong-hyeon said, “It’s mine. I filmed a few things so I could keep them for myself.” He went on to explain, “You’re not upset because I did it without asking first, are you? I just filmed it as a memento.”

Jeong Min-hyeon could not hide his bewilderment. She took issue with the fact that Choi Jeong-hyeon had not asked for consent beforehand, saying, “You should have told me if you were going to film. Are you going to be a YouTuber?”

But Choi Jeong-hyeon did not properly grasp how serious the situation was and joked, “You’re sensitive, aren’t you?” Jeong Min-hyeon finally turned stern and said, “I think we need to talk about this.” Only then did Choi Jeong-hyeon apologize: “I’ll delete all of it. I was wrong. I admit it. I didn’t think it through.”

Jeong Min-hyeon demanded, “I don’t feel good about this. I want you to delete everything right in front of me.” The two watched the footage together and then proceeded to delete it. Jeong Min-hyeon also took the memory card herself and went to bed without speaking further.

Jeong Min-hyeon’s displeasure continued in an interview with the production team. She said, “As far as I’m concerned, even if you want to film, you should tell me before setting it up.” He also admitted, “The fact that he filmed for two days without saying anything made me wonder if he was someone whose way of thinking was different from mine.” She added, “I wondered if I really had to explain even something like this,” and said, “I even found myself wondering whether I could live with someone so unpredictable.”

Some viewers who saw the broadcast reacted angrily, writing comments such as, “What, is he a psychopath?”, “This is really not okay,” and “That’s creepy.” Criticism was also raised that, while secretly filming someone for two days without their consent was a problem, the production team could not escape responsibility for airing the footage as it was.

“Contract Marriage” is an observational reality show in which a man and a woman who have just met live together in one space as if they were a married couple and experience the realities of marriage. The boundaries of privacy protection have been called into question, since agreeing to be filmed for the program does not mean consenting to footage captured with a personal camera that a cast member installed separately.

Since the broadcast even included footage of Choi Jeong-hyeon installing and operating the camera, questions remain about when the production team became aware of the situation during filming and what steps it took.

Previously, on the broadcast on the 26th of last month, the two appeared to have grown closer, looking at newlywed homes together and sharing physical affection.

Choi Jeong-hyeon had actively expressed his affection, even considering marriage in real life, and Jeong Min-hyeon also seemed to be gradually opening up. But this time, filming without prior consent put a crack in their trust and brought their relationship into an unexpected crisis. What’s more, that day Choi Jeong-hyeon showed himself secretly smoking regular cigarettes even after promising Jeong Min-hyeon he would smoke e-cigarettes instead, raising another issue of trust.

Meanwhile, Choi Jeong-hyeon appeared as Mike Kim on the 32nd-season divorced-singles special of ENA and SBS Plus’s “I Am Solo.” Jeong Min-hyeon appeared as Chrysanthemum on “I Am Solo: Love Continues.” The two later met as a virtual married couple on “Contract Marriage” and have continued their relationship through the show.

Reporter mj.cho, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.