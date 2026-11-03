Yang Hong-won, didn’t he say it wasn’t an affair? Deletes all wedding photos just 14 days after marrying ♥ Won Hyeon-ju, posts “GO”

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Rapper Yang Hong-won continues to show a disconnect between his words and actions after denying allegations of an affair.

On the 2nd, Yang Hong-won deleted all the wedding photos he had posted on his personal account. He also drew attention by posting a photo and the word “GO.”

Yang Hong-won married Won Hyeon-ju on the 18th of last month. The two registered their marriage in 2023 and welcomed a daughter in 2024. They later ran a parenting-diary YouTube channel together, sharing happy moments from their daily life with their daughter.

However, allegations of an affair surfaced just five days after the wedding. Person A claimed that Yang Hong-won had gone to a lodging establishment with another woman and released photos of the woman and call records, among other things. Yang Hong-won’s side said it was true that he had gone with the woman in question to a lodging establishment, but that no wrongdoing had taken place. It said it would file a complaint against A on charges including blackmail, violating the Act on Punishment of Stalking, and defamation by stating false facts.

Yang Hong-won continued his activities without wavering. He congratulated rapper Swings on his Blue Dragon Film Awards nomination and also enjoyed a Halloween party at a club until early morning.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.