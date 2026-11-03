Daughter Lee Soo-min, who moved in with her father Lee Yong-sik, ultimately gives up on having a second child: “Mom says she’ll leave home if I have another”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Lee Soo-min, comedian Lee Yong-sik’s daughter, was considering having a second child but came to her senses after seeing her mother’s reaction.

On the 2nd, a video titled “Our Daughter, Who Now Comforts Mom When She Cries” was posted on the YouTube channel Appo TV.

That day, Lee Soo-min and Won Hyuk took their daughter to the first-birthday party for the twin children of comedian Son Min-soo and Im Rara. After the party, Lee Soo-min said, “Going to the party brought back vivid memories of raising Iel, and I wondered how much I’d miss this time. I think I’ll say something crazy like, ‘Maybe I should have another child,’ when Iel turns five.”

When Won Hyuk asked how old Lee Soo-min would be when their daughter turned five, she gave an awkward laugh and said, “Oh, I can’t have another. I’ll be 40. My bones ache even now—how could I? I thought I was in my 20s. I thought I could have children whenever I wanted.” She added, “My mom said she’d leave home if I had one more child,” also speaking about the burden on her mother of taking on childcare in her later years.

Meanwhile, Lee Soo-min married singer Won Hyuk in 2024, and they have one daughter. Since their marriage, they have been living with Lee Yong-sik at his home.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.