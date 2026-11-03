Han Da-gam reveals her 26-day-old son for the first time... A spitting image, right down to his prominent nose

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actress Han Da-gam will reveal her son Juwon on television for the first time, 26 days after his birth.

The episode of KBS2’s “The Return of Superman” airing on the 4th will show 47-year-old first-time mother Han Da-gam leaving the postpartum care center and taking on the realities of parenting for the first time. The show will also reveal Juwon, who looks just like his mother, drawing viewers’ attention.

Juwon’s sharp V-shaped jawline, prominent nose and even the fine hairs on his face make him look like a carbon copy of his mother. His bright, sparkling eyes and lovable appearance are sure to bring a smile, and his remarkable ability to adjust—even during his first time in a car seat—is said to draw admiration. Unable to take her eyes off Juwon as he wiggles, Han Da-gam says, “I agree with the saying that children are a blessing from heaven,” sharing her heartfelt feelings about becoming a mother.

Meanwhile, as she prepares to take on parenting for the first time, 47-year-old first-time mother Han Da-gam admits how nervous she is: “When Juwon cries, I break out in a sweat all over.” She goes on to share the honest feelings of a new mother for whom everything still feels unfamiliar, saying, “I’m worried whether I’ll be able to figure out why Juwon is crying.”

The first parenting mission for the highly nervous new mother Han Da-gam is to put the sleeping Juwon down in bed. Worried that the sound of her breathing might wake him, she even holds her breath for a moment before carefully setting out to lay him down—a scene viewers are sure to relate to. She also works up a sweat over a single swaddle and, startled by Juwon’s loud fart, checks inside his diaper. Han Da-gam’s real-life experience of becoming a first-time mother at 47 is set to bring both laughs and heartwarming moments.

You can watch 47-year-old first-time mother Han Da-gam’s hands-on parenting journey in this week’s episode of “The Return of Superman.”

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.