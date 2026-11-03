Brad Pitt's 18-year-old youngest daughter drops 'Pitt' too... 4 of his 6 children have now done so

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] Hollywood actor Brad Pitt, 62, has now seen his surname removed from even his youngest daughter's name. Since his divorce from Angelina Jolie, his children have been dropping their father's surname one after another, and now even his 18-year-old youngest daughter has completed the legal name change. Four of his six children have already officially dropped the surname Pitt.

According to U.S. outlets including People and Entertainment Weekly on the 2nd (local time), a Los Angeles court gave final approval that day to the name-change petition filed by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's youngest daughter, Vivienne, 18.

As a result, Vivienne's legal name was changed from 'Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt' to 'Vivienne Marcheline Jolie,' dropping her father's surname. No significant objections were reportedly filed during the court proceedings.

Vivienne filed the name-change petition herself shortly after turning 18 last July. She cited 'personal reasons' in the application.

Under California law, notice of the name-change petition was then published in a local legal newspaper over a four-week period, from July 24 to August 14. The court's decision has now finalized the legal name-change process.

Notably, even before legally changing her name, Vivienne had already stopped using her father's surname in her public appearances.

In 2024, when she took part in producing the Broadway musical 'The Outsiders' with her mother, Angelina Jolie, she was credited in the show's program as 'Vivienne Jolie.' Making her first foray into independent work while producing the show with her mother, she introduced herself without the surname Pitt from the outset.

This marks the fourth time one of Brad Pitt's children has dropped their father's surname.

Earlier, his daughter Shiloh filed a petition to change her name when she turned 18 in 2024. The petition was approved that August, and she changed her name to 'Shiloh Nouvel Jolie.'

Maddox, the eldest son, followed this September. On September 14, a court approved his name change, and he began using the name 'Maddox Chivan Jolie.' Maddox enrolled at Yonsei University's Underwood International College in 2019, drawing attention in South Korea as well.

Then, on the 28th of the same month, the third child, Zahara, also completed her legal name change. Zahara had already introduced herself as 'Zahara Marley Jolie' at a sorority membership event at Spelman College in the United States in 2023.

With this, four of Brad Pitt's six children—Shiloh, Maddox, Zahara and Vivienne—have legally removed their father's surname.

The children's successive name changes are drawing even more attention amid the long-running divorce dispute between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. The two met through the 2005 film 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' and married in 2014, but split in 2016. They subsequently engaged in a lengthy legal battle over matters including custody and property, and finalized their divorce in December 2024, about eight years later.

Brad Pitt's relationship with his children is said to have grown distant since the divorce. As the children have reached adulthood and one after another chosen to keep only their mother's surname, attention has once again turned to the family's relationships.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.