‘Fitness fanatic’ Yoo Jae-suk reveals why he hasn’t joined the running craze: “I hear everyone’s going to the hospital”

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Yoo Jae-suk, known as one of the entertainment industry’s biggest fitness enthusiasts, has revealed why he hasn’t joined the running craze.

On the SBS variety show Whenever Possible, airing on the 3rd, Yoo Jae-suk and Yoo Yeon-seok, along with guest actors Lee Dong-hwi and Yang Se-jong, will seek out pockets of downtime in Seoul’s Haebangchon neighborhood.

Yoo Jae-suk, Yoo Yeon-seok and Yang Se-jong share how the reasons for their injuries change as they get older, bringing laughs. First, Yang Se-jong, who has recently been dealing with the aftereffects of an injury, says, “I’ve been taking care of my body ever since I fractured my ankle,” adding, “I’m trying to keep the first digit of my weight from changing.” His concerns about maintaining his weight after the injury earn deep sympathy from the older guys. To comfort Yang, Yoo Yeon-seok reportedly goes a step further. “These days, I wake up and find myself injured,” he says, lamenting injuries that come out of nowhere.

Yoo Yeon-seok then laments, “Running is all the rage these days, so I run marathons, but my knees hurt when I run,” provoking his older brother, Yoo Jae-suk. “When I run, my knees give out. I hear that’s why everyone’s going to the hospital these days,” Yoo Jae-suk says, boasting that his injuries are on a whole other level—beyond anything the younger guys could imagine. He delivers the coup de grâce: “I could go on forever if I started telling stories like that,” leaving the younger guys doubled over with laughter.

Meanwhile, Yoo Jae-suk, Yoo Yeon-seok, Lee Dong-hwi and Yang Se-jong are said to show off a brotherly chemistry that transcends generations, building anticipation. In particular, Lee Dong-hwi and Yang Se-jong, the cherished younger-brother figures of Yoo Jae-suk and Yoo Yeon-seok, reportedly make a perfect duo, filling in the gaps for the two older men. Yoo Jae-suk is said to have been pleased by the younger guys’ attentive care, remarking, “There’s a reason I’m so well-loved.”

The cheerful back-and-forth among Yoo Jae-suk, Yoo Yeon-seok, Lee Dong-hwi and Yang Se-jong—close-knit brothers who are perfectly in sync even when talking about injuries—can be seen today (the 3rd) on Whenever Possible.

Meanwhile, Whenever Possible, airing today (the 3rd), is scheduled to start at 10:30 p.m. because of the broadcast of Game 1 of the 2026 Korean Series.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.