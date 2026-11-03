“A Whole House Is Gone”... Lee Mi-sook’s Heartfelt Lament After a Disastrous Late-Life Stock Investment

[Sportschosun reporter mj.cho] Actor Lee Mi-sook admitted that she had lost money after starting to invest in stocks later in life. She drew attention with a joking lament to a YouTube producer: “The house I was going to buy you is all gone.”

A video titled “The Inexperienced Sisters’ War Season 2: Spicy Pork or Soft Tofu, That Is the Question” was recently posted on the YouTube channel “Lee Mi-sook’s Sookseureoun Misookssi.”

That day, Lee Mi-sook went grocery shopping to compete in a cooking showdown with her older sister, Lee Mi-kyung. When she met the production crew outside a supermarket, she looked at the cloudy sky and suggested, “Shouldn’t we be drinking in the middle of the day? Want to go to this Chinese restaurant? This is perfect weather for baijiu, isn’t it?”

But when the production crew seemed reluctant, Lee Mi-sook revealed her troubled state of mind, saying, “Don’t mess with me right now. The stocks have me completely...”

She then made the crew laugh by telling the producer, “The house I was going to buy you is all gone.”

Lee Mi-sook, who said she had kept her distance from stock investing until then, regretted getting into it so late, saying, “I never invested in stocks in my life, so why did I get into it in my old age?”

She was also candid about why she started investing. Lee Mi-sook confessed that she had belatedly joined the investment craze around her, saying, “If I don’t invest in stocks, I feel like a criminal. I’m easily swayed, and I can’t stand seeing other people make money. Even if I go bust...”

Even after losing money trying her hand at stocks for the first time in her life, her trademark unfiltered wit remained undiminished.

Lee Mi-sook declared to the production crew, “Don’t film today,” then looked at the camera and joked, “Subscribers, it looks like we’ll have to take a week off, though that wasn’t my intention.” She went on to make the crew laugh by quipping, “I’m so upset right now, and I feel like beating someone up when I see them. How much would the settlement for a fight really cost?”

But she soon pulled herself together and continued filming, saying, “I thought I’d take a week off, but that won’t work after all. I’d better work hard.”

Lee Mi-sook, who was born in 1960, made her entertainment debut through the 1978 Miss Lotte pageant. She has since remained active, appearing in a wide range of works, including the films “Whale Hunting” and “Mulberry,” and the dramas “East of Eden,” “The Light in Your Eyes,” and “Perfect Marriage Revenge.”

In the MBC drama “In Your Radiant Season,” which aired in the first half of this year, she delivered a passionate performance as fashion designer Kim Nana.

In April last year, she launched her personal YouTube channel, where she connects with fans by sharing glimpses of her down-to-earth daily life, from cooking competitions with her older sister to travel and fashion.

Reporter mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.