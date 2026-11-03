Jo Jung-suk grumbles about Gummy going out for drinks: “Some people get to drink without looking after the kids”

Photo: Netflix

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Singer Gummy gave viewers a laugh by sharing a relatable glimpse of everyday parenting with her husband, Jo Jung-suk.

On the 2nd, a video featuring singer Gummy and Dynamic Duo members Gaeko and Choiza as guests was released on the YouTube channel Salty Brother Shin Dong-yup.

Gummy, who recently gave birth to her second child, shared an update on raising two children. When Shin Dong-yup asked whether she felt more relaxed after giving birth, Gummy replied, “The first was a little sensitive, but the second is easygoing—so easygoing that they fall asleep quickly, too.”

While Gummy was away from home filming that day, her husband, Jo Jung-suk, was looking after the children. Gummy said that before heading out, she asked Jo whether he had anything to say to the cast.

At the time, Jo Jung-suk apparently playfully grumbled about his wife being out filming, saying, “Some people are over there drinking.” Gummy shot back, “When you go out, I’m the one who does everything, right?” Jo quickly conceded, “That’s true,” which reportedly made everyone laugh.

Gummy also revealed the couple’s unusual dynamic by comparing Jo Jung-suk to a son. When Jung Ho-cheol brought up that he had once heard from fortune-teller Park Seong-jun that Jo was more like a son than a husband, Gummy quipped, “I have one son and two daughters.”

Even so, the couple showed how thoughtfully they take care of each other. Gummy explained, “We each have our roles. I take care of him in my own way, and he takes care of me in his.” She added, “He talks about me way too much when he’s on a show. It’s so funny. He’s cute,” expressing her affection for her husband.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.