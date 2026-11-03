Hong Kyung-min’s daughter from ‘The Return of Superman,’ who used to take photos by herself, has grown so much already? “She prepared a cash gift for their wedding anniversary”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Singer Hong Kyung-min had an unforgettable wedding anniversary.

On the 3rd, Hong Kyung-min posted several photos and the following message on social media: “You’re giving Dad, who only just managed to have lunch with his wife before heading off to work and got home late at night, such a moving surprise... You must have made Mom so incredibly happy by filling the void left by Dad... You learned well how to prepare a cash gift for an anniversary, haha.”

The photos drew attention, showing the two daughters preparing cash gifts for their parents’ wedding anniversary and laying out a lavish feast. Hong recently shared on SBS’s “Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny” footage of his older daughter, Lawon, making breakfast by herself and waking her younger sister to get ready for school. It seems Lawon also took the lead in preparing this wedding anniversary gift.

Hong Kyung-min expressed his gratitude to his daughters, saying, “Thank you so much, girls, for giving Mom such a lovely wedding anniversary present. You worked hard preparing it. Love you.”

Meanwhile, Hong Kyung-min married haegeum player Kim Yuna in 2014, and they have two daughters: 10-year-old Lawon and 7-year-old Lime. He later shared their daily lives as he raised his two daughters on KBS2’s family variety show “The Return of Superman.” At the time, Lawon drew widespread attention by showing off her flair in front of the camera while taking her first-ever passport photo.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.