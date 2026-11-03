Park Seong-ho celebrates daughter’s acceptance to a traditional Korean music middle school... the one who changed her dad’s life after Gag Concert was canceled

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] Comedian Park Seong-ho shared the happy news that his daughter had been accepted to a traditional Korean music middle school. Park, who began yodeling at his daughter’s suggestion and enjoyed a second heyday, has now inspired her with a dream of Korean traditional music as she watched him take on new challenges—a story that has drawn attention.

Park Seong-ho appeared on KBS1 TV’s “Achim Madang – Somunnan Nim-gwa Hamkke,” which aired on the morning of the 3rd, and talked about what led him to expand his career from comedian to yodel singer.

“Yodeling gave me confidence, so I took on folk songs and the taepyeongso, too,” Park said that day, describing the changes yodeling had brought to his life.

The person who first introduced him to yodeling was none other than his daughter. Park said, “My daughter was the one who first introduced me to yodeling. She was watching a yodeling program and said that she wished Dad would do that too.” He added, “When I was going through a hard time after Gag Concert was canceled, my daughter gave me motivation and drive, and that’s how I got to yodeling, folk songs, and the taepyeongso,” expressing his gratitude to her.

This time, however, it was his challenge that gave his daughter a new dream. Park shared the happy news, saying, “The important thing is that my daughter recently got accepted to and enrolled in a traditional Korean music middle school after watching me perform folk songs and play the taepyeongso.”

He proudly shared his daughter’s acceptance, saying, “I was so happy that our family had such a big reason to celebrate.”

Park Seong-ho went through a difficult time after Gag Concert was canceled, but his daughter’s encouragement led him to take on new stages through yodeling. Now, his daughter, who grew up watching her dad, has been accepted to a traditional Korean music middle school, and the father and daughter have continued a special bond in which they influence each other’s dreams.

Park Seong-ho debuted in 1997 as part of KBS’s 13th class of comedians recruited through open auditions, and won affection for a range of characters on Gag Concert, including “Gyaru-sang” and “Angry Bird.” In 2006, he married a non-celebrity wife 11 years his junior; they have a son and a daughter. He continues his career, recently taking on a variety of fields, including yodeling, folk songs, and the taepyeongso.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.