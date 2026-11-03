Lee Seong-mi, who underwent cancer surgery, takes a funeral portrait: “I prepared a shroud in advance, just in case” (“Body”)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Comedian Lee Seong-mi said that after battling cancer, she began taking a funeral portrait every three years.

Lee Seong-mi appeared on MBN’s “Body Insight,” which aired on the 2nd.

That day, Lee Seong-mi got dressed up and headed to a photo studio with comedian Jeon Young-mi. She was there to take a funeral portrait. Lee said, “I take a funeral portrait every three years,” and asked Jeon to look at hers. Jeon replied, “There’s no telling who’ll go first.” Lee then said, “I’m booked to go first. I’ll go first, and then you will, so get one taken too while you’re here.” Jeon waved her hands in refusal.

Lee said she takes a funeral portrait every three years. “You should have a funeral portrait that suits your age. If I died at 70 and they put up a photo taken when I was in my 40s, it would seem strange. I’d also like the portrait to be bright.” She said she had also prepared a shroud and booked a spot at a columbarium in advance.

Lee said, “There’s no telling who’ll go first. After going through cancer, I realized I should take care of the things that need to be done in advance. When things aren’t prepared, the family ends up flustered. I wanted to leave behind a beautiful photo for my final journey, so I started taking a funeral portrait every three years. I’m preparing in advance just in case.”

Meanwhile, Lee underwent surgery for breast cancer in 2013 and was declared cured five years later.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.