‘Divorced’ Lee Si-young: Is her 9-year-old son okay?... ‘Mentally shattered’ after helping care for his younger sister

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actress Lee Si-young expressed her gratitude to her eldest son, Ian, who takes on much of the care of her daughter Lua.

On the 2nd, Lee Si-young posted photos and videos from an overseas trip with her two children on social media and shared a recap of the trip.

She said, “I never imagined Ian would become such a big help. Honestly, I don’t think I could even have imagined traveling with Lua if Ian hadn’t been there.”

She continued, “He spends so much time playing with Lua, giving me a break, taking her for walks, feeding her baby food, and comforting her when she cries. He really is my parenting partner. I’m so grateful,” expressing her deep affection for her son.

Lee Si-young named a photo showing her son Ian’s expression as her favorite from the trip. She explained, “This is the look on his face after the battle of Ian feeding Lua baby food so Mom could eat breakfast—he looks completely drained,” prompting laughter.

She added, “He always had that expression after feeding her baby food every morning, but this is the only photo I managed to take,” and, “I’ll have to show it to Lua when she’s older.”

The photos and videos she shared captured tender moments of Lee Si-young and her two children enjoying their overseas trip. Ian especially caught people’s attention by being a dependable big brother, pushing his little sister’s stroller and even making sure she ate her baby food.

In particular, in the last photo Lee Si-young chose, Ian has a dazed expression, as if exhausted after looking after his younger sister, which makes people laugh.

Lee Si-young married in 2017 and had a son, but divorced last year after eight years of marriage. Then, in July of that same year, she surprised people by announcing that she was pregnant with her second child. She had become pregnant after the divorce by having an embryo that had been kept frozen transferred.

Lee Si-young said, “During my marriage, I was preparing for a second baby through IVF. But a long time passed without having the fertilized embryo transferred, and conversations about divorce naturally began as well. As all the legal ties were being settled, coincidentally, the five-year limit on frozen embryo storage was approaching, and the time came to make a choice. With the deadline for disposal nearing, I made the decision myself to have it transferred.”

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.