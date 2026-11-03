“The chief mourner probably won’t even care”... Kim Ji-yeong faces unexpected backlash over her attire while paying respects to the late Choi Bool-am

[Sportschosun reporter mj.cho] Actor Kim Ji-yeong visited the wake of the late Choi Bool-am and tearfully bid him a final farewell, but unexpectedly found herself embroiled in a controversy over her attire. As criticism poured in because she wore a black leather jacket, others have pushed back, arguing that it is excessive to take issue even with a mourner’s clothing.

On the 3rd, images of Kim Ji-yeong visiting Choi Bool-am’s wake with her husband, Nam Sung-jin, resurfaced online.

Late last month, Kim Ji-yeong paid her respects at the wake of the deceased, held at the funeral hall of Asan Medical Center in Songpa-gu, Seoul.

At the time, Kim Ji-yeong wore a black leather jacket, dark gray jeans and white sneakers. She was also seen carrying a black shoulder bag with gold chain detailing and wearing makeup.

After the images spread online, some users criticized her outfit as unsuitable for a funeral. They said, “At least dress appropriately to pay your respects” and “Don’t you even look in the mirror before leaving home?”, criticizing the leather jacket and gold-trimmed bag as inappropriate attire for a mourner. Some YouTube videos even used inflammatory terms such as “nuisance” and “villain.”

But the criticism has also met with considerable pushback.

Online users defended Kim Ji-yeong, saying, “What’s the problem with wearing black?”, “Stop making a controversy out of nothing” and “Funeral customs need to change.” One user said, “I was simply grateful to those who came to my parents’ funeral in colorful clothes, too,” expressing the view that what matters more than attire is the heartfelt gesture of visiting the wake to pay tribute to the deceased.

The fact that Kim Ji-yeong even shed tears while paying her respects has also drawn renewed attention.

After paying her respects, Kim Ji-yeong expressed her deep affection for Choi Bool-am to reporters, saying, “He was both a father and a teacher.” She continued, “I was always grateful, and I learned so much from him throughout my life. He was so precious and dear to us, and it is heartbreaking that we can no longer see him again,” adding, “I will pray that he rests in peace.” After the interview, Kim Ji-yeong turned away and eventually burst into tears. Her husband, Nam Sung-jin, comforted her, patting her on the shoulder.

Kim Ji-yeong and Choi Bool-am had, in fact, shared a particularly close bond for many years.

Kim Ji-yeong played Bok-gil in MBC’s long-running drama “Country Diaries,” acting alongside Choi Bool-am for many years. Her husband, Nam Sung-jin, also appeared in the series as Yeong-nam, the grandson of Mr. Kim, a character played by Choi Bool-am.

Kim Ji-yeong and Nam Sung-jin met as a couple in the drama, fell in love in real life through their work on the series, and eventually married. For the two of them, “Country Diaries” was not only an important work in their acting careers but also a special bond that brought them together as lifelong partners.

Choi Bool-am was more than just a senior actor who appeared in the same work; he was also a spiritual anchor who offered guidance on life and on the life of an actor.

Nam Sung-jin remembered the deceased, saying, “He was a truly towering figure,” and “He was like a great mentor who taught us so much beyond the life of an actor.” He mourned him, saying, “I hope he will be remembered as a great elder who set an example for everyone and shared his warm heart.”

Some say that dressing neatly for a funeral is standard etiquette, but others argue that it is excessive to judge a mourner’s sincerity based solely on their clothing. There are also continued calls to recognize that it is too much to label someone a “disruptive mourner” based on just a few images, especially when the personal circumstances that led them to pay their respects are unknown.

Choi Bool-am died on the 29th of last month at the age of 87. His funeral was held under the auspices of the Green Umbrella Children’s Foundation, and he was laid to rest after the funeral procession and funeral Mass on the 2nd.

Reporter mj.cho mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.