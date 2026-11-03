‘55 and unmarried’ Kim Jung-nan opens up about anxiety after cancer surgery: ‘I’m afraid something might suddenly go wrong’

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actress Kim Jung-nan spoke about her anxiety after battling cancer.

On the 2nd, a video titled ‘Is there a reason in my saju for living alone?! the saju of Kim Jung-nan, the perfect character, interpreted by fortune teller Park Seong-jun, revealed for the first time’ was posted on Kim Jung-nan’s YouTube channel, ‘Kim Jung-nan.’

Kim Jung-nan met with fortune teller Park Seong-jun and confided, “I was very ill last year and this year. I had major surgery, too, and had a really hard time for six months. My condition is just starting to improve now.” Kim later revealed that she had undergone surgery for thyroid cancer early this year.

Kim Jung-nan confided, “Actually, as I get older, this is what worries me most. I have four cats, too, and suddenly I thought, ‘I’m taking care of them—what if something suddenly happens to me?’ That really can’t happen. Then, after I fell ill once again amid all that, I felt scared and frightened.” Park Seong-jun then said, “After next fall has passed and the year after next arrives, your luck will gradually start to come in.”

Kim Jung-nan was born in 1971 and is 55 years old this year. She made her debut in 1991 as an actress selected through KBS’s 14th open recruitment and has appeared in dramas including ‘A Gentleman’s Dignity,’ ‘What Happens to My Family?,’ ‘Sky Castle,’ ‘Crash Landing on You,’ ‘Reborn Rich’ and ‘Queen of Tears.’

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.