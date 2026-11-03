Choiza reveals the full story behind the famous “squid-eating-and-spitting” incident: “I ate it five minutes before the show and nearly died”

[Jeong An-ji, Sportschosun reporter] Choiza of Dynamic Duo shared the terrifying moment when squid got caught in his airway during a past performance, nearly causing him to suffocate.

On the 2nd, on the YouTube channel “Salty Brother Shin Dong-yup,” Choiza recounted an incident he experienced during a past radio show in front of a live audience after the famous squid-eating-and-spitting incident was brought up.

That day, Choiza recalled that he had been eating squid until five minutes before going onstage, saying, “Squid is hard to digest, so it takes a while to go down, doesn’t it?”

The problem arose during the performance. As he was rapping, the squid came back up when he coughed. Choiza said, “I couldn’t spit it out, so I tried to swallow it again, but it went into my airway,” adding, “For a while, I could barely see. I thought I might die onstage.” He recounted the terrifying moment.

Gaeko, who witnessed the emergency right in front of him, said, “I could see only the whites of his eyes.” Gaeko went on to say, “I stopped the performance,” adding, “A big piece of squid flew out as he coughed, and the audience was startled when they saw it,” bringing laughter.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.