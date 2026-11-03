‘Hong Kong-based’ Kang Soo-jung alongside her 12-year-old son, who attends an elite middle school... Their smiling eyes are carbon copies

[Sportschosun Reporter Cho Min-jeong] Kang Soo-jung, a former announcer turned TV personality, shared a sweet photo of herself with her fast-growing son. Now tall enough to reach his mother’s shoulder, he caught people’s attention with eyes and a smile just like hers.

On the 2nd, Kang Soo-jung posted several photos on social media with the caption, “Volare in Seorae Village, our family of three’s favorite pizza place in Seoul.”

The photos showed Kang Soo-jung enjoying a meal seated beside her son, Je-min.

Kang Soo-jung is beaming in a red striped top. Her son, seated beside her, is also smiling at the camera. Their eyes narrow when they smile, and their gentle expressions are so alike that they look like a carbon-copy mother-and-son duo.

Born in 2014, Je-min is now 12. Even as he sits beside his mother, his much taller stature and noticeably more mature face stand out.

Introducing a restaurant her family often visits, Kang Soo-jung said, “It’s a shame there isn’t a restaurant like this in Hong Kong; we’d go every week. The pizza is delicious, of course, but the pasta is excellent and the steak is very satisfying, too, so every time I have a hard time deciding what to order.”

She also shared a funny anecdote about the family photos. Comparing her husband’s and son’s photography skills, Kang Soo-jung said, “The very last photo was taken by my son, and it really shows compared with the first one, which my husband took.” She then joked, “Son, you’d better practice taking pictures before you meet a girlfriend someday,” drawing laughs.

Last year, Je-min made headlines after being accepted to the Chinese International School (CIS), a prestigious school in Hong Kong. At his previous school, he was also elected student council president.

At the time, Kang Soo-jung shared the news that her son had been accepted to middle school, expressing her happiness by saying, “A little humble-brag about a prestigious Hong Kong school.” When he graduated from elementary school, she took pride in his growth, saying, “By the time he graduated, he had even become student council president. He really is growth personified.”

Kang Soo-jung made her debut as an announcer recruited by KBS in 2002 and appeared on shows including “Heroine 6.” She married a financial-sector professional four years her senior in 2008, and they welcomed their son, Je-min, in 2014. She currently lives in Hong Kong with her family and travels between Korea and Hong Kong.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong | mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.