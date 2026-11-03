‘Kim Woo-bin ♥’ Shin Min-a Reveals ‘Bathroom TMI’... ‘Is This Too Much?’

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Actress Shin Min-a drew attention after sharing some unexpected bathroom TMI (too much information).

On the 2nd, an interview video featuring drama leads Shin Min-a and Ju Ji-hoon was released on W KOREA’s YouTube channel.

When asked, “Is there an on-set anecdote you haven’t told anyone yet?”, Ju Ji-hoon hesitated, saying, “I should hear Min-a’s story first and then gauge how far I can go.”

Shin Min-a replied, “I wore a lot of dresses. Dresses look prettier when they’re long, don’t they? So they got really dirty when I went to the bathroom.” Smiling, she asked Ju Ji-hoon, “Is this much okay?”

When Ju Ji-hoon nodded, Shin Min-a continued. She said, “It was inconvenient because I had to change into my own clothes and go back and forth whenever I needed to use the bathroom. But I was grateful that, while I was filming with Ju Ji-hoon, my waiting room was moved closer to the bathroom.”

Ju Ji-hoon shared the difficulties of wearing the imperial costumes in the drama, drawing laughs. “As I was leaving the waiting room, I said, ‘Is this okay?’ Most of the outfits were really revealing, and the V-neck went down to my navel. People around me, including the costume team, said, ‘You look great!’ but even though I knew what was going on, I felt like I was being fooled.”

Meanwhile, the Disney+ original series The Remarried Empress, starring Shin Min-a and Ju Ji-hoon, will be released on the 4th. The sweeping romantic fantasy epic follows Navier Ellie Trovi (Shin Min-a), the perfect empress of the Eastern Empire, after she receives a divorce notice from Emperor Sovieshu Vict (Ju Ji-hoon), who has fallen for Rashta Isqua (Lee Se-young), a runaway slave. Rather than accept the divorce, Navier boldly demands approval to remarry Prince Heinrey (Lee Jong-suk) of the Western Kingdom.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.