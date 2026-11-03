Gummy, wife of Jo Jung-suk, had a singer for a mother: Jang Suk-jeong—“A spitting image, from looks to singing ability”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Singer Gummy revealed that her mother was also a singer and said she inherited her musical talent from her.

On the 2nd, a video titled “Gummy, Dynamic Duo [Zzanbro EP.169]: ’80s-borns with their energy on the fritz” was released on the YouTube channel “Salty Brother Shin Dong-yup.”

When KBS2’s “Immortal Songs” came up, Gummy recalled, “I’ve appeared on it with my mom, too.” In 2014, Gummy appeared on the show with her mother, and they sang Patti Kim’s “Love Is Forever.”

Gummy said, “My mom sings so well that viewers may not have been moved. But I kept crying during rehearsals (while listening to my mother sing).”

Jung Ho-cheol asked in surprise, “Did your mother release an album?” Gummy explained, “There is an album. I produced one for her under her real name, Jang Suk-jeong, but she wasn’t able to promote it. Her dream had been to become a singer since she was young.” Gummy’s mother is listed as a singer on portal sites under the name Jang Suk-jeong, and she also released an album with a total of 10 tracks in 2010.

Jung Ho-cheol asked, “Is it hereditary?” Gummy replied, “Very much so,” saying she had inherited her singer DNA from her mother. The image of her mother shown in the video drew attention for her strikingly similar features and aura to Gummy’s.

Gummy also talked about the special relationship between her mother and her son-in-law, Jo Jung-suk. She said, “They get along like friends,” and amused viewers by revealing that she had caught her mother and Jo Jung-suk secretly talking about her when she wasn’t around.

Gummy married actor Jo Jung-suk in 2018, and they have two daughters.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.