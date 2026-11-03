Cha Ye-ryun: Following school bullying controversy, former caddie also speaks out about her character — “Her attitude changes depending on who she’s dealing with”

[Jung Yoo-na, reporter for Sportschosun] As various allegations about actress Cha Ye-ryun continue to emerge, a person claiming to be a former caddie has now alleged that Cha treated them rudely at a golf course in the past.

A video titled “Cha Ye-ryun’s Counterattack: Exposé Post Deleted, Comments Blocked” was released on the YouTube channel Baek Eun-young’s Golden Time on the 3rd. In the video, Baek Eun-young, a former entertainment reporter, reviewed the situation surrounding the recent school bullying allegations against Cha Ye-ryun and said that another exposé had emerged criticizing Cha’s past behavior at a golf course.

The post was written on the 30th of last month, the day after the first post alleging school bullying was uploaded. The author, who identified themself as a former caddie, claimed they had caddied for a round with a team Cha Ye-ryun was part of around 2012–2013.

The author said that at the time, Cha Ye-ryun treated them badly, getting irritated with and ignoring them. They also claimed that Cha, who had been rude to them, changed her attitude after answering a call from someone believed to be an acquaintance.

According to the author, after answering the call, Cha Ye-ryun suddenly adopted a polite tone, saying, “Oh, Director. I’m here to play golf. Of course I’d come if you invited me, Director.” The author added that seeing her change her attitude depending on who she was dealing with gave them chills.

However, Baek Eun-young said the claims in that post had not been verified and urged caution in judging them. She stressed that “this could be a one-sided claim, or it could be false.”

Earlier, on the 29th of last month, a post titled “Please, 1985-born actress and school bullying perpetrator, stop working already” appeared on an online community. The author claimed they had suffered ongoing bullying and assault by an actress born in 1985 during middle school and demanded an apology. After Cha Ye-ryun was named as the alleged perpetrator, her agency, HB Entertainment, categorically denied the allegations, calling them “groundless.”

Conflicting posts by people claiming to have been classmates followed, and the controversy spread to her family, with related comments also appearing on her husband Joo Sang-wook’s social media. Cha Ye-ryun’s YouTube channel disabled some comment sections, saying it wanted to prevent baseless rumors and personal attacks against her family.

Meanwhile, as of the 2nd, access to the initial exposé post had been restricted through a temporary measure under Article 44-2 of the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection, Etc. This is not a procedure for determining whether the post is false, and the facts behind the allegations have yet to be verified.

Cha Ye-ryun’s side said, “We have no additional statement regarding the school bullying allegations.”

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.