What was the wedding invitation Ji Ye-eun and Vata unveiled like? Yoo Jae-suk: “It looks like a ghost bride”

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actress Ji Ye-eun revealed her wedding invitation with dancer Vata. Yoo Jae-suk, who received it, drew laughs by saying the illustration on the invitation “looks like a ghost bride.”

The web variety show “What Are You Doing, Ye-eun?” on the 2nd featured Ji Ye-eun, who is set to marry this December, handing wedding invitations to the members of SBS’s “Running Man.”

The invitation unveiled that day caught people’s attention with an illustration of a bride and groom alongside the phrase “We are getting married” (“We’re getting married”). Ji Ye-eun proudly showed off the invitation, saying a friend had drawn the picture for her.

After looking over the illustration, which suggested eyes, a nose and a mouth, Yoo Jae-suk drew laughs by saying, “You made the invitation look great, but it looks like a ghost bride. I should draw in the eyes, nose and mouth myself.” Ji Ye-eun shot back, “You don’t know much about design,” making everyone burst into laughter.

When Yang Se-chan said, “Ye-eun looks thin in it,” Ji Ye-eun replied, “I look thin. Now I need to start taking care of myself as a bride,” showing herself to be a bride-to-be preparing for her wedding.

Ji Ye-eun and Vata, both born in 1994 and the same age, are set to marry on December 12. Yoo Jae-suk is expected to host the ceremony, while Kim Jong-kook is set to sing the congratulatory song.

The two went public with their relationship last April and announced their plans to marry last September, receiving many congratulations.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.