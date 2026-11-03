SOYEON, married to Cho Yu-min, reveals a rounded baby bump just a day after announcing her pregnancy... already sporting a “big belly”

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] Former T-ARA member SOYEON revealed her rounded baby bump just a day after announcing her pregnancy, four years into her marriage.

On the 2nd, SOYEON posted a photo on her social media with the caption, “Fellow moms-to-be, I totally relate. Forget the flowers and all that—these pajamas look comfortable even for someone with a big belly, and they’re what catch my eye most.”

The photos showed SOYEON going about her day in comfortable pajamas. Her rounded baby bump, visible beneath the roomy pajamas, caught the eye.

SOYEON also shared a glimpse of her everyday life, adding that her mother had bought the pajamas for her. Her comment that the comfortable pajamas caught her eye before the gorgeous flowers offers a glimpse into how her daily life has changed as she prepares to become a mother.

Earlier, on the 1st, SOYEON surprised fans by announcing that she was expecting her first child on the fourth anniversary of her marriage to her husband, soccer player Cho Yu-min. Overcome with emotion, she said, “On our fourth wedding anniversary, I want to share some news that makes me so grateful and happy, and that means so much to me. Our baby will be here soon.”

She also opened up about how the pregnancy came about. Recalling when Cho Yu-min was named to the final squad for the 2026 World Cup but had to give up his dream because of an injury, SOYEON said, “We were working through the biggest trial of my husband’s life together.”

She went on to share her special feelings, saying, “A precious life was given to us on a day we truly never expected and could never have planned for. I think it was a miracle.”

SOYEON debuted with T-ARA in 2009 and won fans over with songs such as “Roly Poly” and “Bo Peep Bo Peep.” After leaving the group in 2017, she pursued a solo career. In 2022, she married soccer player Cho Yu-min, who is nine years her junior.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.