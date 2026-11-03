School-years exposé post about ballad singer A from Incheon also surfaces: “Smoking since middle school”

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Anonymous allegations about the school-year behavior of a male ballad singer from Incheon have surfaced online, drawing attention.

Recently, allegations targeting a particular singer from Incheon appeared in the comments on a post about an entertainer’s alleged school violence, uploaded to an online community.

One netizen claimed, “He’s a singer from Incheon, but he was a total punk, the worst of the worst,” and added, “He had nothing but his sweet voice, yet he got into an agency full of model students and then crafted his image. I wonder where that delinquent streak went. He smoked heavily from middle school on, but somehow his voice never got damaged.”

Another netizen also said they were from Incheon, adding, “I recognized him as soon as I saw the comment. I know that school, and that high school was for real underachievers. It was a school that boys who were really bad at studying went to.” This lent support to the allegation.

However, since these are unverified claims by anonymous netizens, caution is warranted when speculating about which singer is being referred to.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.