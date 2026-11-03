Han Groo worries about sex education for her 10-year-old twins: “My daughter plays by hitting her brother’s privates”

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actress Han Groo opened up about her concerns over sex education for her 10-year-old twins.

On the 3rd, footage was released on the YouTube channel “Because It Is Groo” of Han Groo meeting with an obstetrician-gynecologist and talking about sex education.

After asking how to teach sex education, Han Groo, who is raising boy-girl twins, said, “Because they’ve bathed together since they were little, neither of them sees the other sex as mysterious.”

She continued, “On the other hand, it’s a relief that they aren’t curious about some things. For example, when they see a girl, they don’t wonder what she looks like.” She added, “My daughter would play by hitting her brother’s penis,” recounting an incident that had left her flustered and drawing laughs.

Han Groo said, “They don’t see each other as mysterious at all,” adding, “So from when they were little, I’ve told them, ‘Never go out and touch other kids’ bodies carelessly.’”

Meanwhile, Han Groo married a non-celebrity nine years her senior in 2015, but they divorced in 2022, and she is raising their twins on her own.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.