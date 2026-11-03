Bae Na-ra ♥ Han Jae-ah: Musical-Theater Couple to Wed on the 14th After a Seven-Year Romance

[Jeong An-ji, reporter for Sportschosun] Actor Bae Na-ra and musical theater actor Han Jae-ah are getting married.

Bae Na-ra’s agency announced on the 3rd, “Bae Na-ra and Han Jae-ah will hold their wedding at a Catholic church in Oksu-dong, Seongdong-gu, Seoul, on the 14th.” The ceremony is expected to be held privately, with only family members from both sides and close acquaintances in attendance.

The two will tie the knot about 10 months after going public with their relationship last January.

Born in 1991, Bae Na-ra and Han Jae-ah, who was born in 1992, first met while appearing together in the 2019 musical Grease. They grew closer as they worked together on various productions, including Housewarming Concert and Rappaccini’s Garden, and their relationship developed from fellow actors into a romance that will culminate in marriage.

Bae Na-ra made his debut in the 2013 musical Promise. He has since maintained a wide-ranging career, appearing in dramas including D.P. Season 2, Weak Hero Class 2, Tastefully Yours, Would You Marry Me? and The WONDERfools. Recently, he drew attention by sharing glimpses of his daily life on I Live Alone.

Han Jae-ah was recognized for her talent after winning grand prizes at various children’s song competitions as a child. She has since appeared in a range of productions, including the musicals Hamlet: Alive, Maybe Happy Ending, West Side Story and Kinky Boots.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.