“Shocking response to a demand for an apology over sexual harassment”... Revelations by wife of Glen Check band member spark controversy

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jeong] The wife of Glen Check member Kim Jun-won has publicly raised concerns, saying she heard sexually harassing remarks from someone at the band's agency. She says that after demanding an apology, she instead received a written document containing photos of herself in a bikini and sexual comments, a development expected to cause a stir.

On the 3rd, Kim Jun-won's wife, Yoo Seung-eun, posted a lengthy message on her social media account and criticized the response from EMA, Glen Check's agency.

Yoo began by saying, “I’m leaving this message because EMA CEO Kim Baek-jun has not responded to emails or KakaoTalk messages from the agency’s artist Kim Jun-won for about six months.”

She said she had raised various issues with the agency over the past year, one of which was a demand for an apology over two sexually harassing remarks made by Kim, an EMA division head.

Yoo claimed that some current and former employees knew about what had happened. She said she waited, believing the company’s promise to help her receive an apology, but the issue remained unresolved, so she eventually requested an apology through a formal notice sent by certified mail as well. But, she said, the company’s response was unexpected.

Yoo said she had “helped with various tasks for Glen Check for more than three years without pay, including visual direction, design, slogans and merchandise production,” and had worked directly with company employees. She continued, “But the company’s response was shocking. They excluded me from work, and the written document related to the sexual harassment issue included screenshots of photos of me in a bikini and selfies, as well as sexual comments left by accounts I didn’t know.” She said the document made her feel “as though it was suggesting that because I usually expose my body, I should have to put up with remarks like that.”

Yoo expressed her sense of injustice, saying she felt even her request for an apology was being treated lightly because she was not an employee of the company and the incident had happened in the past.

She claimed that former Glen Check member Kang Hyuk-jun had also provided a firsthand account of the inappropriate remarks made during a meeting.

She also opened up about the mental distress she was experiencing. Yoo said, “After seeing that document, I was so shocked that I began psychiatric treatment, and I’m still going through a difficult time, relying on medication.” She added, “I didn’t commit a crime, so why do I have to live each day like a criminal?” and said, “I couldn’t understand why I, who did nothing wrong, had to hide and suffer, or why the person who asked for an apology had to explain her own photos and private life instead.”

Further revelations followed.

Yoo claimed that after sharing her experience on social media, she received accounts of similar experiences involving the division head, along with supporting materials, from women artists working in the music industry.

Yoo stressed that she was not raising the issue to attack anyone, saying, “I only hope that you will acknowledge what was wrong and offer a sincere, human apology for the things that call for one.”

She also voiced frustration over her husband Kim Jun-won’s activities. Addressing EMA CEO Kim Baek-jun, she asked, “Please contact Glen Check’s Kim Jun-won, who has been waiting for a response for more than six months.” She added that her social media account had been blocked, making it difficult to find a way to get in touch, so she had ended up tagging the agency’s artists.

Finally, she pleaded, “Please respect the artists. Please respect their families, too.”

Glen Check, the band Kim Jun-won belongs to, debuted in 2011 with the EP “Disco Elevator.” The band drew attention for its music combining electronic and rock, and won the Best Dance & Electronic Album category at the Korean Music Awards in both 2013 and 2014.

Reporter Jo Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.