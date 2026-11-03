Seo Yu-ri furious over ex-husband’s album news after he said he couldn’t even pay his phone bill: “Just pay me back”

[Sportschosun reporter mj.cho] Voice actor and broadcaster Seo Yu-ri vented her anger over news that her ex-husband, producer Choi Byung-gil, was releasing an album. As their dispute over the division of property continued after their divorce, she also drew attention with a reply indicating that she had filed a complaint against Choi.

On the 3rd, Seo Yu-ri posted on her social media, “Just pay me back my money already. Why are you putting out another album?” She followed up, “Oh, now I’m the one promoting it again. Seo Yu-ri, the giver who never holds back,” expressing her bitter feelings.

Her exchange with a social media user also drew attention. When one user asked, “Wouldn’t it be better to sue him?” Seo Yu-ri replied simply, “I did.”

The person Seo Yu-ri publicly voiced her complaints about is her ex-husband, drama director and producer Choi Byung-gil. Choi also works as a singer-songwriter under the name Ashbun (ashbun). Last August, he released the project album ‘being lazy is sexy (Because Being Lazy Is the Sexiest).’ Choi worked on the lyrics, composition and arrangement of every track. The 12-track album, with songs about love, breakups and longing, marked a continuation of his musical activities.

It is not known whether he plans to release an album and promote it in the near future. Amid this, Seo expressed her displeasure by bringing up the unresolved financial issue before her ex-husband’s musical activities.

The two married in 2019, but their marriage ended in 2024. Since then, they have clashed publicly several times over debts incurred during the divorce process and the division of property.

Last March, Seo Yu-ri shared part of the divorce settlement agreement she had made with Choi on social media. It stated that Choi would pay 323 million won in property division by December 31, 2024, and would owe 12% annual interest for late payment if he missed the deadline. At the time, Seo pleaded that she had not received the promised money, asking, “When will I be able to get it?”

In response, Choi said in a lengthy statement last April, “I have never once changed my mind about paying the settlement amount since we signed the agreement,” but explained, “I simply haven’t been able to pay because I lack the ability to generate income.” He also spoke of his financial difficulties, saying, “I can’t afford my phone bill right now, so my phone has been disconnected, but I still have the same number.”

Seo Yu-ri’s side, however, responded coolly.

Seo Yu-ri’s boyfriend, who works in the legal field and is seven years younger than her, also publicly called on Choi to fulfill his debt obligations last April. Referring to Choi’s work on new music, he said it did not square with Choi’s explanation that he could not even afford his phone bill. He urged Choi to honor his promise, saying, “If you want to restore your image and reputation, pay her back like a man.”

Choi has also given an account differing from Seo Yu-ri’s side regarding how the debt arose and the terms of their divorce negotiations. The two have continued to feud over money even after their divorce was finalized.

Seo Yu-ri debuted as a voice actor in 2008 and has worked in various fields, including animation, games and variety shows. Producer Choi Byung-gil directed dramas including ‘East of Eden,’ ‘Angry Mom,’ ‘Missing 9’ and ‘Tarot: Seven Stories.’

Reporter mj.cho (mj.cho@sportschosun.com)

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.