Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin Are Even More Affectionate Today

The handprinting ceremony for the 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards, held at Yongsan CGV on the 3rd. Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin pose. Yongsan = Reporter Park Jae-man, pjm@sportschosun.com/2026.11.03/
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.
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The handprinting ceremony for the 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards, held at Yongsan CGV on the 3rd. Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin pose. Yongsan = Reporter Park Jae-man, pjm@sportschosun.com/2026.11.03/
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.