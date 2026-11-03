Late Kim Soo-mi, the benefactor who changed Yoo Byung-kwon’s life... “She even personally helped with his appearance-fee negotiations”

[Sportschosun reporter supremez] A special relationship between the late Kim Soo-mi and her junior in the industry, Yoo Byung-kwon, will be revealed. From their very first meeting, she looked out for him personally, even handing him a contract and helping him negotiate his appearance fees.

MBC’s “Radio Star,” airing on the 4th and planned by Choi Yoon-jung and directed by Yoon Hye-jin, Hwang Yun-sang, Byeon Da-hee and Yang In-hye, will feature Ahn Jae-wook, Jung Young-joo, Lily and Yoo Byung-kwon in a special titled “People Who Can.”

Yoo Byung-kwon will recall how he first connected with the late Kim Soo-mi. A video of him imitating her voice, which he had shown to friends in the past, spread online and drew attention. This led to the production team of SBS’s “Star King” contacting him.

He will candidly share the behind-the-scenes story of how he came to appear on “Star King” alongside Kim Soo-mi, as well as his vivid memories of the experience. After performing his Kim Soo-mi impression as “Kim Soo-mi of Hongje-dong,” he says he encountered an unexpected turning point in his life. Kim Soo-mi was surprised when she first saw Yoo Byung-kwon, and after the first recording, she even handed him a contract and proposed that they work together. Their relationship, which began this way, continued for about 15 years—a revelation that comes as a surprise.

Yoo Byung-kwon says Kim Soo-mi was more than just a senior figure in the entertainment industry and was like a mentor in life. He will share an anecdote about how she personally helped him negotiate his fees for television appearances and events, as well as special memories of the mentor who became a steadfast source of support for him.

Yoo Byung-kwon will also recall the last time he and Kim Soo-mi were in touch, remembering how he thought they would naturally get to see each other again.

Yoo Byung-kwon will also present his alter ego, “Jacklin,” complete with makeup. The character, who drew attention after appearing on YouTube’s “House of Peace,” is a grandmother from LA with a turbulent past that includes five husbands and five children. Yoo will reveal the character’s unusual backstory, from her life in LA to the remarkable circumstances that brought her all the way to Korea.

Yoo Byung-kwon will also speak candidly about his own experience with plastic surgery. He says he has spent around 50 million won on procedures so far. He adds his own calculation that, taking inflation into account, the amount would be about 100 million won in today’s terms. He has had two eye surgeries and a nose job, and will share unusual stories from the procedures and recovery, capturing viewers’ interest.

Meanwhile, one of Yoo Byung-kwon’s most extraordinary family stories will turn the studio upside down. He says his “Jacklin” character was heavily inspired by his real-life maternal grandmother. He drew a lot of inspiration from her love of dressing up and her free-spirited personality. He will vividly recount her striking day-to-day life, including her distinctive fashion sense and her love of drinking and smoking—traits that made her hard even for her family to predict.

Yoo Byung-kwon will also share what has come to be known as the “stir-fried anchovy incident,” which happened when his mother was going through menopause. While making side dishes as usual, his mother, whose personality was as distinctive as his maternal grandmother’s, did something unexpected. He will also vividly reenact the story of how his mother suddenly burst into tears when he took her to a dermatologist. The MCs will be unable to hide their amazement at her unusual expressions and distinctive emotional shifts, and will even name her “Radio Star’s Mother of the Year.”

Yoo Byung-kwon’s many stories—from his special mentor-student relationship with the late Kim Soo-mi, to his surprising past of spending around 50 million won on plastic surgery, to the vivid family tales that earned his mother the nickname “Mother of the Year”—will be featured on “Radio Star,” airing Wednesday the 4th at 10:30 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.