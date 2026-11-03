Bae Na-ra shares his thoughts on marrying Han Jae-ah: “I will now be the head of a household”

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] Actor Bae Na-ra has shared his thoughts ahead of his marriage to musical theater actress Han Jae-ah. After making their relationship public, he found a partner to spend his life with and announced a new beginning, saying, “I will be an actor and the head of a household.”

On the 3rd, Bae Na-ra posted a lengthy message on social media, writing, “To all the people who have always watched over my journey and quietly supported me, I picked up my pen because I wanted to personally share the happiest news of my life with you today.”

He said, “I have found someone precious with whom I want to walk through life,” and added, “We promised to share bright smiles first when we’re happy, to be each other’s quiet support in weary and difficult moments, and to draw the rest of our lives together.”

He also expressed his gratitude to his fans. Bae Na-ra said, “Thanks to the warm attention and support you’ve given me, I’ve been able to grow a little stronger each day,” adding, “I will keep that gratitude close to my heart.”

He also reaffirmed his determination to continue working diligently as an actor after marriage.

He promised, “I intend to keep working passionately and diligently where I am, and to live even harder as an actor and the head of a household. I will repay your warm expectations with performances in which I give my all every moment.”

Bae Na-ra’s bride-to-be is musical theater actress Han Jae-ah, who is one year younger than him.

The two first met while performing together in the 2019 musical Grease. They later appeared together in productions including Housewarming Concert and Rappaccini’s Garden, and their relationship grew from colleagues to lovers.

The two, who officially confirmed their relationship last January, continued dating publicly before announcing last July that they were preparing to marry. At the time, Bae Na-ra’s agency, YY Entertainment, confirmed that they were preparing for marriage but said that the exact wedding date had not yet been set.

Bae Na-ra, whose marriage plans had first been made public through his agency, has now shared his feelings directly with fans through this social media post.

Bae Na-ra, born in 1991, made his debut in the 2013 musical Promise. He later made a strong impression as Nina in Season 2 of Netflix’s D.P. and appeared in works including Weak Hero Class 2 and The Manipulated. By sharing glimpses of his daily life on Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)’s I Live Alone, he became an actor familiar to the public.

Han Jae-ah, born in 1992, made her debut in the 2017 musical Hamlet: Alive. She has appeared in numerous productions, including Maybe Happy Ending, West Side Story and Kinky Boots.

The full text of Bae Na-ra’s social media post follows.

The season of chilly winds is approaching.

To all the people who have always watched over my journey and quietly supported me, I picked up my pen because I wanted to personally share the happiest news of my life with you today.

I have found someone precious with whom I want to walk through life.

We promised to share bright smiles first when we’re happy, to be each other’s quiet support in weary and difficult moments, and to draw the rest of our lives together.

Thanks to the warm attention and support you’ve given me, I’ve been able to grow a little stronger each day. I will keep that gratitude close to my heart.

I intend to keep working passionately and diligently where I am, and to live even harder as an actor and the head of a household. I will repay your warm expectations with performances in which I give my all every moment.

I would be happier than anything if you would bless the road ahead of me, as I prepare for a new beginning, with affection.

Please take good care of your health in this chilly weather, and I hope your everyday lives are always filled with warm smiles.

Thank you.

Respectfully, Actor Bae Na-ra

Reporter Cho Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.