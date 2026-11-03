Lee Kyu-han, engaged to Solbi, showers her with affection in his first variety show appearance since announcing their marriage: “Women with short hair are my ideal type”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actor Lee Kyu-han expressed his affection for his future bride, singer Solbi.

On the 2nd, MBN released a preview video featuring Lee Kyu-han for its show “Altoran.”

In the video, Lee Kyu-han entered the studio to congratulations from the panelists. Since he had recently announced his marriage to Solbi, the atmosphere was even more lively than usual.

Then, when asked about his ideal type, Lee Kyu-han said, “I like short hairstyles,” and made a remark with Solbi in mind, drawing attention. Since her debut, Solbi has consistently kept her hair short rather than long. His one comment clearly conveyed his affection for Solbi, adding to the warm atmosphere.

Lee Kyu-han and Solbi grew close after appearing together last year on KBS Joy’s variety show “Seeking Old Connections Season 3.” They later became a couple and are now set to marry. They will wed in a private ceremony in April 2027.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.