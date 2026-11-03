“I almost died”... Why a famous actor is hopping from hotel to hotel despite owning a 14-billion-won mansion

Photo credit: YouTube, The Six Five

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage, 62, has been forced to move between hotels after a massive sinkhole severely damaged the luxury beachfront mansion he owns in Malibu, California. At a recent event, Cage admitted, “I currently have no home and am staying at a hotel.”

The U.S. entertainment outlet The Six Five reported that Cage revealed his living situation after attending LA Comic Con on the 31st of last month (local time).

Asked that day how he planned to spend Halloween, Cage said, “I’m kind of homeless right now. There’s a problem with my house in Malibu, so I’m staying at a hotel.” He added regretfully, “I wanted to hand out candy tonight to the kids who usually come by my house, but I won’t be able to.”

Still, he did not plan to let Halloween pass without celebrating. He said he planned to take his four-year-old daughter, August, to Halloween festivities in Santa Monica, California. He added that after putting her to bed, he planned to watch the horror classic The Shining, directed by Stanley Kubrick.

Cage’s housing problems came to light last September. A massive sinkhole opened near his mansion, which is located on Malibu Beach and is worth about $10.5 million (about 14 billion won), causing the driveway to collapse entirely. Coastal erosion caused by heavy rain and powerful waves was cited as the main cause.

Photos of the site released at the time showed the driveway leading to the mansion’s garage transformed into a deep pit. The asphalt and concrete had cracked and fallen in, and debris from a portable toilet used at the construction site and a privacy fence had also been swept into the hole.

The damage was not limited to Cage’s home. The sinkhole also caused the road to collapse, putting the safety of nearby residents at risk.

According to the local outlet the New York Post, seven homes along the road were classified as unsafe to live in, and access restrictions were set to be imposed on an additional 24 homes. The City of Malibu designated a total of 31 properties as unsafe. The road that firefighters and sheriff’s deputies could use to reach the area in the event of a fire, medical emergency or crime had disappeared.

Rather than give up on the mansion, Cage began restoration work. He obtained an emergency building permit from the City of Malibu to install sandbags along the beach and around the exterior walls of the house. The measure is intended to reduce the direct impact of waves and prevent further coastal erosion.

He was also granted permission to remove asphalt debris as part of the sinkhole repairs, carry out preparatory work ahead of reinforcement work, and excavate to collect soil samples.

It remains unknown when restoration of the mansion will be completed or when Cage will be able to return home. With his beachfront mansion, worth more than $10 million, damaged by a massive sinkhole, Cage is likely to continue staying in hotels for the time being.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.