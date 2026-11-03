Liv and May, Here's a Heart for You

RESCENE’s 4th Mini Album ‘PULSE’ release showcase, held at Blue Square’s Woori Card Hall on the 3rd. RESCENE members pose for photos. Reporter Heo Sang-wook, wook@sportschosun.com/2026.11.03/
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.
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RESCENE’s 4th Mini Album ‘PULSE’ release showcase, held at Blue Square’s Woori Card Hall on the 3rd. RESCENE members pose for photos. Reporter Heo Sang-wook, wook@sportschosun.com/2026.11.03/
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.