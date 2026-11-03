Park Sung-kwang visits columbarium on late Park Ji-sun’s birthday... “Keep watching over me from heaven”

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] Comedian Park Sung-kwang made sure to remember the birthday of his fellow comedian from the same cohort, the late Park Ji-sun. Six years have passed since she died, but the sight of him reminiscing as he listened to music they had planned together and tenderly looking after the father she left behind was deeply moving.

On the 3rd, Park Sung-kwang posted a photo of himself visiting Park Ji-sun’s columbarium on his social media, along with the message, “Ji-sun, I made it here in time for your birthday this year!!!”

He warmly asked after her as if speaking to a friend beside him: “Wow, the weather’s so nice through today!! They say it’ll get cold starting tomorrow.” He continued, “Since all our cohort mates have been doing well this year, I’ve thought of you even more. You’re watching everything from heaven, right?? Keep watching over me, too!!!! And look after your father well!!”

He also recalled a promise they had been unable to fulfill together. Park Sung-kwang ended his post by writing, “I’ll listen to the music with the chords we planned to work out together this year, too, before I go!! Happy birthday, Jidori. From your oppa, Gwang.”

The day before, on the sixth anniversary of her death, fellow comedians from KBS’s 22nd open-recruitment class, including Jo Yun-ho, Kim Ji-ho, Song Jun-geun, Yang Sang-guk, Jang Hyo-in and Heo Mi-yeong, visited the columbarium to remember Park Ji-sun. At the time, Jo Yun-ho left a post that read, “Did Jidori laugh today, too? We laughed for the first time in a while talking about you,” and, “Ji-sun, I miss you,” moving many readers.

The way Park Sung-kwang and the comedians in his cohort remembered Park Ji-sun gradually changed, too. On the YouTube channel “Salty Brother Shin Dong-yup,” in an episode released last September, Park Sung-kwang revealed that for a while after Park Ji-sun died, the group couldn’t even bring themselves to suggest meeting up.

He recalled the time when they were so careful that they could hardly even say the deceased’s name, saying, “After Ji-sun left, we couldn’t get together.”

But after Yang Sang-guk suggested that they remember Park Ji-sun together and talk about her cheerfully, the group began meeting again. Since then, they have visited her every year on the anniversary of her death and have stayed in touch with her father as well.

Jang Hyo-in also shared that Park Ji-sun’s father had asked them to make sure to invite him to the group’s celebratory and condolence occasions.

Jang Hyo-in relayed the father’s words: “I think I should do the things Ji-sun would have done, at least.” She said he wanted to share in the group’s happy and sad occasions in place of his daughter, bringing tears to her eyes.

Park Ji-sun debuted in 2007 as a comedian in KBS’s 22nd open-recruitment class and appeared on shows including “Gag Concert.” She was loved for her distinctive wit and warm way with words on a variety of programs and at events, but died at the age of 36 on November 2, 2020, the day before her birthday.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.