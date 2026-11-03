Lee Kyung-shil looks back on her first marriage: “I feel sorry for my ex-husband... It seems I got even his good fortune”

[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Comedian Lee Kyung-shil looked back on her first marriage and belatedly expressed regret to her ex-husband.

On the 1st, a video was posted on the YouTube channel Jisik Inside titled “A daughter-like daughter-in-law is a fantasy. Why mothers-in-law and daughters-in-law don’t need to be close | Jisik Inside Guest Interview EP. 186 (Lee Kyung-shil, Part 2).”

That day, Lee Kyung-shil said, “I think the hardest relationship is marriage,” and brought up the advice about married life she had once given Lee Ji-hye.

She recalled, “Lee Ji-hye said that even when her husband helped with the housework, his help wasn’t enough for her and she felt she had to do everything herself.” She continued, “So I told her, ‘Your husband has it hard too. It’s hard enough just working outside the home, and he’s helping you despite having a job outside the home—why isn’t that enough?’”

She added, “There’s no such thing as a couple where both people thrive. One person may be doing well, but after meeting me, their work may slow down a little, while I may have more work.” She continued, “You have to know how to feel sorry for the other person over things like that. That’s what I learned from my two marriages.”

Lee Kyung-shil said, “In a way, I may have taken even that person’s luck with work,” and added, “I’ve said that instead of criticizing the other person for working less while I work more, we should be grateful and think, ‘I must have received even that person’s good fortune.’”

She went on to share her view: “From my own experience, there really isn’t a couple where both people are thriving. One person becomes a little less successful. But that doesn’t mean that person is incapable; it could be that I’ve taken even their good fortune.”

Lee Kyung-shil also spoke candidly about her first marriage. “Looking back now, there are things I feel sorry about toward him,” she said. “He could have done well if he had met and lived with someone else, but because of me, all that good fortune came to me. I wonder if that made him seem smaller by comparison.”

She added, “After he and I split up, he did better. Seeing that is what made me realize this. That’s why I say married couples should live by being grateful to each other and feeling sorry for each other.”

Lee Kyung-shil married a non-celebrity her own age in 1992 and had a son and a daughter, but they divorced in 2003. She remarried in 2007 to a businessman nine years her senior.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.