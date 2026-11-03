Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin, a lovely couple

The hand-printing ceremony for the 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards, held at Yongsan CGV on the 3rd. Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin pose. Yongsan = Reporter Park Jae-man pjm@sportschosun.com/2026.11.03/
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.
Published
The hand-printing ceremony for the 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards, held at Yongsan CGV on the 3rd. Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin pose. Yongsan = Reporter Park Jae-man pjm@sportschosun.com/2026.11.03/
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.