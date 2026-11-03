Hyun Jin Young Earned 70 Million Won a Day at His Peak: “Two Performances, the Equivalent of a Jeonse Deposit on an Apartment in Banpo”

[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Hyun Jin Young reveals that he earned 70 million won in a single day during his heyday, astonishing viewers.

On the episode airing on the 4th, KBS 1TV’s “Hwang Shin-hye’s Let’s Live Together” follows the singles as they meet first-generation hip-hop singer Hyun Jin Young at Sanjeong Lake, surrounded by the sights of autumn.

Hyun Jin Young says he has recently become absorbed in drones and plans to show the singles the stunning scenery of Sanjeong Lake, filmed with a drone. He confidently mentions that he was even offered the role of drone director for an H.O.T. concert, but when he actually takes control of the drone, it wobbles precariously, making it look as though it might plunge into the lake. He then says he wants to go boating with the singles and takes the helm himself. But the boat fails to move forward and just spins in place, among other mishaps, prompting the singles to burst out laughing at Hyun Jin Young’s hapless antics.

Hyun Jin Young opens up about the story behind one of his hit songs and his parents. The singer, who reached the height of his fame with the 1990s mega-hit “You, In My Fading Memory,” reveals that two performances a day earned him 70 million won—the equivalent at the time of a jeonse deposit on an apartment in Banpo—leaving the singles astonished. It is also revealed that this song, which brought him immense popularity, was in fact written out of longing for his mother, who died when he was young, moving viewers.

He also recalls struggling in the past to earn the recognition of his father, a jazz pianist, by composing the jazz hip-hop song “Sori Chyeobwa.” He shares the heartbreaking story that his father passed away just days after the two had a major argument over musical differences, leaving viewers heavy-hearted.

Hyun Jin Young, a pioneer of Korean hip-hop dance music, still boasts nimble footwork. Asked to create a “morning dance” to help the singles start their day healthily, he puts together and teaches them moves adapted from his trademark rabbit dance. But he can’t help sighing at the singles’ clumsy dancing, and for Shin Gye-suk’s particularly awkward moves, he gives her one-on-one corrections and even comes up with super-simple moves tailored to her. Viewers are eager to see whether the singles can master Hyun Jin Young’s morning dance without a hitch.

A day full of mishaps with singer Hyun Jin Young can be seen on KBS1’s “Hwang Shin-hye’s Let’s Live Together” on Wednesday, November 4, at 7:40 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.