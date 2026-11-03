Hey Jini hit with another shocking allegation: “Use of illegal editing software”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Kids creator Hey Jini (real name Kang Hye-jin), who has 4.13 million subscribers, is facing allegations of labor exploitation. Now, another former employee has raised allegations that overtime and weekend-work pay went unpaid and that illegal editing software was used.

A video titled “There was no overtime or weekend pay: Another former employee speaks out about Hey Jini... Shocking additional testimony” was posted to the YouTube channel of Lee Jin-ho, a YouTuber and former entertainment reporter, on the 3rd.

The video featured another source, who said they had worked at Hey Jini’s company, sharing their experiences of the working conditions at the time.

The source, who said they had no connection to the initial whistleblower, explained why they spoke out: “Most people join the company after seeing that person on TV, and I felt they had been misled. It’s not that I have a huge grudge against them (Hey Jini) or want something bad to happen to them. I just hope the working conditions improve, or that the company recruits employees while being honest and saying, ‘This is what the environment is like.’ I think that was a major factor.”

Asked about the biggest problem, the source said, “Overtime. If the workload becomes heavier, they should adjust the overtime pay accordingly and pay that amount, or, since paying the minimum wage itself isn’t wrong, let employees work normal hours without overtime in line with that. Wouldn’t either of those be the bare minimum?”

Asked, “On the variety show ‘Boss in the Mirror,’ Hey Jini came across as a good boss. What impression did you take away from working with her?”, the source replied, “It wasn’t all bad. There were definitely good aspects, too. But there were things she said—I don’t know whether she meant them maliciously or said them without much thought. They would change which channels the producers worked on from time to time. She’d say, ‘It seems like this isn’t going well, so maybe it’d be better to try this direction,’ and then there would be more changes to the work. I do remember the things she said during that process and the fact that those work changes kept happening.”

Asked what had been the hardest part of the job, the source said, “They might schedule a shoot right before the end of the workday, for example. That naturally leads to overtime. There was no overtime pay to begin with, and I did feel that things like annual leave weren’t being properly managed.”

The source claimed that they often worked overtime and weekends because of filming schedules and other demands, but received no separate overtime or holiday-work pay. They said, “It was always just a fixed salary,” and stated that even when they worked weekends, they received no extra pay or additional annual leave. They added that this was based on their experience and what they knew, so it was difficult to say that all employees were paid the same.

The source also claimed, “When you first join the company, they usually hire a lot of inexperienced new employees, so they have you enroll in the Tomorrow Mutual Aid program. I heard that once you enroll, if you leave before the end without a special reason such as resigning voluntarily, you can’t enroll again. I don’t know whether it was intentional, but given the situation, salary increases in negotiations tend to be set just high enough to match the monthly minimum wage.”

The source further alleged, “This was something the colleagues I spoke with also said they hoped I would definitely talk about if I could. At least as far as I knew, they were using a cracked version of Adobe. In recent versions of Premiere, features that can improve work efficiency, such as automatic captions, are connected to online services and require an online connection, so because it was cracked software, they couldn’t use them.”

When asked, “So you’re saying they weren’t using genuine software?”, the source replied, “That’s right. If they’ve switched since then, that’s good. But if they’re still using it, I hope they replace it, at least for the employees’ convenience.” The source alleged that Hey Jini’s side had used illegally copied versions of Adobe software.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.