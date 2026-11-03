AKMU’s Suhyun and Chanhyuk said rent on their Pyeongchang-dong detached house was expensive... now they’re moving: “We’ll live together for another year”

Photo provided by MBC

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Akdong Musician’s Lee Su-hyun revealed her plans to continue living with her older brother, Lee Su-hyun.

A video featuring Lee Su-hyun was recently released on the Charles Enter YouTube channel.

When asked, “Are you going to keep living with your brother?”, Lee Su-hyun said, “I’m thinking we’ll move in two months and try living together for about another year. But I want us to respect each other’s lives and not interfere too much, like we did before. Back then, I went into it with monitoring as a given.” Lee Su-hyun had previously said that she was renting a detached house in Pyeongchang-dong with her older brother, Lee Chan-hyuk. When singer Crush, surprised by the size of the three-story house, asked, “The rent must be really expensive, right?”, she replied, “I suppose so.” A caption added, “We did manage to get the rent reduced a little more by paying it upfront.”

Photo: Charles Enter YouTube channel

Lee Su-hyun added an anecdote about Lee Chan-hyuk that made people laugh: “We don’t open each other’s bedroom doors. If you open the door, it means we’re cutting ties. There was one time my brother came in when my door was open. I used to keep my bedroom door locked. I kept it locked for two years. Just that one time, the door was open, and he came in—it gave me the chills.”

Meanwhile, Akdong Musician is a duo made up of siblings Lee Chan-hyuk and Lee Su-hyun. They won season two of SBS’s K-pop Star in 2012 and made their debut in the music industry. They have had hit songs including “200%,” “Give Love,” “Last Goodbye” and “Dinosaur,” and released their fourth full-length album, Flowering, last April.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.