A deft Son Ye-jin, a curious Hyun Bin

The Blue Dragon Film Awards hand-printing ceremony, held at Yongsan CGV in Seoul on the 3rd. Hyun Bin looks over Son Ye-jin’s handprints. Reporter Jung Jae-kun, cjg@sportschosun.com/2026.11.3/
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.
Published
The Blue Dragon Film Awards hand-printing ceremony, held at Yongsan CGV in Seoul on the 3rd. Hyun Bin looks over Son Ye-jin’s handprints. Reporter Jung Jae-kun, cjg@sportschosun.com/2026.11.3/
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.