A deft Son Ye-jin, a curious Hyun Bin

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A deft Son Ye-jin, a curious Hyun Bin

The Blue Dragon Film Awards hand-printing ceremony, held at Yongsan CGV in Seoul on the 3rd. Hyun Bin looks over Son Ye-jin’s handprints. Reporter Jung Jae-kun, cjg@sportschosun.com/2026.11.3/

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

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JaeGun, Jung
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