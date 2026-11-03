“Another miracle for small-agency idols”... RESCENE dons a musk scent to cement its status as “the nation’s girl group” (Comprehensive)

[Sportschosun Reporter Baek Ji-eun] The group RESCENE is set to color early winter with a musk scent.

A showcase celebrating the release of RESCENE’s fourth mini-album, “Pulse,” was held at 2 p.m. on the 3rd at Woori One Banking Hall, Blue Square, in Yongsan District, Seoul. RESCENE is making its comeback four months after “Pretty Girl.”

Liv said, “Time has gone by so quickly. We’ll show you how much stronger and more mature we’ve become,” while Minami said, “Thanks to all the attention, we prepared hard with a good kind of nervous excitement. We’ll show you a new side of ourselves.”

Showcase for the release of RESCENE’s 4th Mini Album “PULSE,” held at Woori Card Hall, Blue Square, on the 3rd. RESCENE’s Woni poses for photos. Photographer Heo Sang-wook, / 2026.11.03/

RESCENE has raised its public profile as content released through Woni’s personal channel gained traction with the algorithm. The group’s Gyeongsang dialect and gyaru concept drew attention and even gave rise to the catchphrase “Geoje Yaho.” Its 2024 release “LOVE ATTACK” then enjoyed a successful chart resurgence, reaching No. 1 on music shows and firmly establishing RESCENE as one of the hottest acts around. Interest is high in the new album the group is releasing a year after that resurgence.

Showcase for the release of RESCENE’s 4th Mini Album “PULSE,” held at Woori Card Hall, Blue Square, on the 3rd. RESCENE’s Zena poses for photos. Photographer Heo Sang-wook, / 2026.11.03/

Woni said, “It’s not easy to achieve a miracle as an idol group from a small agency. I want us to become a group that makes people think of the word ‘miracle’ once again. The word ‘popular’ still feels embarrassing and awkward, but I think people have loved our cheerful, bright image and our many different colors. I want to show a new side of ourselves through our performances and music. I hope it becomes firmly established that RESCENE’s music is something you can trust and listen to.” MAY said, “The title ‘the nation’s girl group’ is more than we deserve. We’ll work even harder to live up to it. Thank you for looking so kindly on us.” Zena added, “We used the pressure in a positive way as motivation and prepared even harder.”

Showcase for the release of RESCENE’s 4th Mini Album “PULSE,” held at Woori Card Hall, Blue Square, on the 3rd. RESCENE’s Liv poses for photos. Photographer Heo Sang-wook, / 2026.11.03/

“Pulse” means a heartbeat, and the album captures “the moment when the song I gave you returns as a voice that lifts me back up.” RESCENE, which has featured the distinctive concept of “scent” with each release, has chosen musk this time.

Woni introduced it as “an album announcing that RESCENE’s heart has begun to beat strongly. It captures the moment your heart pounds when a scene you’ve dreamed of for a long time unfolds before your eyes.” MAY said, “Now that we’re receiving so much attention, our members’ hearts are beating every day. It’s a promise, made with gratitude, to make the hearts of the fans who watch over us beat, too.” Minami said, “I expressed our sincere hope that our fans will stay with us for a long time, like a musk scent that seeps in gently.”

Showcase for the release of RESCENE’s 4th Mini Album “PULSE,” held at Woori Card Hall, Blue Square, on the 3rd. RESCENE’s Minami poses for photos. Photographer Heo Sang-wook, / 2026.11.03/

The title track “With” is about running toward a voice calling out to me and coming face to face with the person I’ve dreamed of meeting for a long time.

Zena explained, “We want to show our teamwork through our performance. There are many moves where all five of us coordinate as if we were one body. Please watch the synergy we create when we come together as one.”

Showcase for the release of RESCENE’s 4th Mini Album “PULSE,” held at Woori Card Hall, Blue Square, on the 3rd. RESCENE’s MAY poses for photos. Photographer Heo Sang-wook, / 2026.11.03/

The album also includes a total of five tracks, including “Finest Thing,” “Baekhwayoran,” “Mimi” and “Dragon.”

Showcase for the release of RESCENE’s 4th Mini Album “PULSE,” held at Woori Card Hall, Blue Square, on the 3rd. RESCENE performs its title track “With.” Photographer Heo Sang-wook, / 2026.11.03/

Woni’s expression stiffened and Woni left the stage during a congratulatory performance at the opening ceremony of the APEC Summit Venue Memorial Hall at Gyeongju Expo Grand Park on the 31st of last month, causing fans concern.

Woni showed a down-to-earth side, saying, “I’m totally fine physically. A tough woman from Geoje doesn’t let an outfit like that get the better of her. It was just a little tight for a moment. I wondered if I’d eaten too much. It was my issue, so you don’t need to worry at all.”

Showcase for the release of RESCENE’s 4th Mini Album “PULSE,” held at Woori Card Hall, Blue Square, on the 3rd. RESCENE performs its title track “With.” Photographer Heo Sang-wook, / 2026.11.03/

RESCENE will release “Pulse” at 6 p.m. today.

Minami said, “I want to keep doing my best without losing sight of our original mindset. Whatever the moment, I’ll keep looking to our fans and moving forward. More than chart results, I want people to remember our scent. Please keep watching us grow.” MAY resolved, “We want to be loved for a long time, not just enjoy a brief flash of buzz. We’ll show you an even newer side of ourselves and work even harder.”

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.