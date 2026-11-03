SHINee’s Minho apologizes over marathon ‘pushing from behind’ controversy: “I won’t accept the result”

[Sportschosun reporter supremez] SHINee’s Minho apologized amid controversy over receiving physical assistance from a pacemaker during a full-course marathon.

Minho apologized on the 3rd, saying, “I’m sorry for disappointing so many people at the marathon I took part in on November 1.”

He said, “Everything happened because of my shortcomings, and as someone who cherishes and loves sports, I feel deeply ashamed. I apologize once again for causing concern,” adding, “I’ll be more careful to make sure this doesn’t happen again, and I’ll work hard to always show you my best.”

He continued, “I, too, will not accept the result of this marathon, and I won’t forget the lessons I learned in the process,” adding, “I’d like to express my respect for the runners who work so hard, shedding countless drops of sweat.”

Earlier, Minho completed the 42.195-kilometer full course at the 2026 JTBC Seoul Marathon, held on the 1st, in 3 hours and 18 seconds. In his first-ever attempt at a full course, he posted an impressive time just 18 seconds short of “sub-3,” meaning finishing in under three hours.

However, controversy erupted after a video spread showing a pacemaker running alongside Minho and seemingly pushing him in the back during the race.

Some netizens raised suspicions of a rules violation, saying that under the technical regulations of the Korea Association of Athletics Federations (KAAF) and World Athletics (WA), receiving physical assistance or physical help from another person during a competition could be considered unauthorized assistance.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.