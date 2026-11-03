Jinyoung sheds his usually polished image... Dumbbell-built, sculpted back muscles and a six-pack

[Sportschosun | Reporter Min-jung Cho] Photos have emerged of GOT7 member and actor Jinyoung working out even on set to prepare for a shirtless scene in his drama. His hard work behind the clearly defined six-pack and toned back muscles has drawn an enthusiastic response from fans.

Recently, Jinyoung’s personal trainer posted several photos and videos on social media with the caption, “100 Days of Deception. Interpreter Kim Tae-woong.”

The photos showed the set of tvN’s Saturday-Sunday drama 100 Days of Deception and Jinyoung’s workouts.

What drew the most attention was Jinyoung filming without a shirt. A production monitor captured him wearing glasses with his upper body exposed. From his broad shoulders to his clearly defined chest and abdominal muscles, he showed a different kind of appeal from his usually polished image.

His workout on set was also revealed. Shirtless, Jinyoung sat at a dining table and lifted dumbbells in both hands to train his arm muscles. Beside him, his trainer watched his movements.

The photos also showed him working out in a separate space. Shirtless, Jinyoung lifted dumbbells to work his back muscles, then tackled cable exercises with a towel draped over his head. A video filmed from behind showed his broad, well-developed back muscles in full. From the front, the sharply defined six-pack on his abdomen caught the eye.

The shirtless scene may only flash by briefly in the drama, but it revealed Jinyoung’s efforts to stay in shape even in moments that never make it onto the screen.

Fans were just as enthusiastic. Online commenters wrote, “That six-pack was no joke,” “Wow, those lats,” “I love that his body is clean, without a single tattoo,” “So that’s how he works out before filming,” “Amazing. I’m going to lie down here today,” and “I can’t stop grinning.” One fan also sent the trainer a playful message of thanks: “Oh my, Coach Jack. Where are you? I bow in your direction.”

In the currently airing 100 Days of Deception, Jinyoung is delivering a standout performance as Kim Tae-woong, an elite interpreter at the Japanese Government-General of Korea, also known as Sato Hideo.

Set in 1930s Keijō, the drama features Jinyoung as a complex character torn between his identity as a Korean and his Japanese adoptive father. He is also playing a romance with his co-star Kim You Jung, in which the two are drawn to each other amid a spy war.

Meanwhile, the eighth episode of 100 Days of Deception, which aired on the 1st, recorded an average nationwide household rating of 9.8% and a peak of 10.6%, setting a new ratings high for the series.

Reporter Min-jung Cho | mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.