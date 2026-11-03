Kim Do-yeon, amazed by handprinting~

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Kim Do-yeon, amazed by handprinting~

The Blue Dragon Film Awards handprinting event, held at CGV Yongsan in Seoul on the 3rd. Kim Do-yeon is taking part in the handprinting. Reporter Jung Jae-kun cjg@sportschosun.com/2026.11.3/

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

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JaeGun, Jung
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