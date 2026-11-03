WHIB cements its status as a major force in Asia with a hugely successful fan-con tour

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] The group WHIB successfully wrapped up its Asia fan-con tour.

WHIB concluded the long run of its Asia fan-con tour, “BLUE HOUR,” with its Taipei show on October 31.

WHIB met local fans in five major Asian cities, starting in Seoul on September 12 and continuing to Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, on September 19; Tokyo, Japan, on September 26; Osaka, Japan, on October 25; and Taipei on October 31.

They drew an explosive response from fans with live performances of their signature songs, including “Blueprint,” “Bang!” and “CHERRY PIE,” as well as unreleased tracks. They also put together special stages for fans and intimate interactive segments in each city, showing their special affection for their fans.

WHIB said, “Thanks to the fans’ enthusiastic cheers at every show, from Seoul to Ho Chi Minh City, Tokyo, Osaka and Taipei, we were able to safely complete the tour,” adding, “We sincerely thank everyone in AnD who joined us, and we’ll repay you by showing an even more evolved version of ourselves in the future.”

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.