Ko Ji-yong shares update amid legal dispute with ex-wife Yang Im Hur: “Profile shoot for the first time in 23 years”

[Sportschosun Reporter supremez] Ko Ji-yong, a former member of SECHSKIES, has embarked on a profile photo shoot for the first time in 23 years ahead of a year-end performance with Jang Su-won and Lee Jai-jin.

On the 3rd, Ko Ji-yong posted several photos along with the caption, “A profile shoot with photographer Seo Dae-ho~ This is my first profile shoot in 23 years.”

In the photos, Ko Ji-yong stands before the camera with a relaxed expression and pose. His fresh look as he prepared to meet fans again under the SECHSKIES name drew attention.

Earlier, on the 30th of last month, concert promoter Mountain Movement Story Co. announced that Ko Ji-yong, Jang Su-won and Lee Jai-jin would hold “THE TREE in INSPIRE – Jekki’s Untold Story” on December 15 and 16 at Inspire Entertainment Resort on Yeongjong Island in Incheon.

Ahead of SECHSKIES’ 30th debut anniversary in 2027, the event will give the three members a chance to share memories and updates with fans. It will take the form of a year-end event combining hotel accommodations, meals, performances and talk shows.

Particular interest centered on Ko Ji-yong’s participation, after he turned to business following SECHSKIES’ breakup in 2000. He reunited with the members in 2016 through MBC’s “Infinite Challenge—Toto-ga 2,” but did not join the group’s official activities afterward, drawing attention to his upcoming return to the stage before fans under the group’s name for the first time in a long while.

However, the event is a three-member performance without Eun Ji-won and Kim Jae-duk, making it a far cry from a full-group reunion. Jang Su-won, too, reportedly explained through a fan communication channel that it was “an event completely unrelated to the 30th anniversary” and was intended as a “warm-up” ahead of more full-fledged activities next year.

Controversy over the high ticket prices also arose soon after the event was announced. Amounts ranging from ₩454,000 to ₩898,400 were listed on the promotional image, leading people to believe they were the cost of attending the performance.

The organizer clarified that the amounts were examples of rates for different room types at Inspire Hotel & Resort, not performance ticket prices. It said the original promotional image had also included the wording “example hotel room prices,” and stressed, “Consumers can decide for themselves what they think of the event prices, but hotel room rates and performance ticket prices need to be clearly distinguished.”

The organizer plans to provide further details about the event on the 13th, along with the official poster.

Ko Ji-yong married family medicine specialist Yang Im Hur in 2013, and they have a son, Ko Seung-jae. The family appeared together on KBS 2TV’s “The Return of Superman” in 2017 and received much love from viewers. However, last July, Ko Ji-yong belatedly revealed that they had divorced by mutual agreement in April 2024. Yang Im Hur currently has parental authority and custody of their son.

The two have recently been embroiled in a legal dispute over child support payments and visitation with their son, among other matters. Ko Ji-yong’s side said that “visitation had not been taking place smoothly” and filed for provisional injunctions to prevent interference with visitation and the posting of photos and videos of the child, among other things. Yang Im Hur’s side said that “there was no separate agreement on regular visitation at the time of the divorce” and that she had been the first to petition the court for a ruling on visitation.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.