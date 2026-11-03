'Paik Jong-won♥' So Yoo-jin Shows Off Her Home Day After Day, Stuns With a Collection Rivaling a Board-Game Café

[Jung Yoo-na, Sportschosun reporter] Actress So Yoo-jin is drawing attention for her palatial home, where she lives with Paik Jong-won, after sharing a series of glimpses of everything from a collection that rivals a board-game café to home interiors reminiscent of an art museum.

On the 3rd, So Yoo-jin posted a video with the caption, “Today, I’m organizing the board games before the kids get here.”

The photos showed a board-game storage unit set up in one corner of So Yoo-jin’s home. Filling the many compartments of the transparent shelves to the brim were none other than boxes of board games in all sorts of varieties. Games of different types and sizes were stacked with no gaps between them, leaving viewers amazed.

Robot toys and character figurines were also displayed on the shelves, evoking a small toy museum. Its vast scale is impressive, rivaling that of a typical board-game café. In another area stood a large storage unit holding books and household items. So Yoo-jin showed off the spaciousness of her home, saying that thanks to the ample storage, there was still room left even after everything had been put away.

So Yoo-jin had previously drawn attention by revealing her luxurious home, decorated with works of art.

Recently, So Yoo-jin invited art collector Lee So-young to her home and posted a video introducing the artworks in her collection. Lee explained the artists’ intentions and the meaning behind each piece, while So Yoo-jin also revealed her interest in and affection for art.

Above all, what caught the eye was the spacious home of So Yoo-jin and Paik Jong-won. Various works were placed throughout the airy, open spaces beneath the high ceilings, evoking a gallery. The paintings filling the home offered a glimpse of So Yoo-jin’s distinctive taste in art.

Meanwhile, So Yoo-jin married Paik Jong-won, a food-service entrepreneur and broadcaster, in 2013, and they have one son and two daughters.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.