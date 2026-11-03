Kim Hee-ae enjoys a low-key date with her 86-year-old mom, her spitting image... “A happy moment”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actress Kim Hee-ae shared an ordinary day spent with her mother.

On the 3rd, Kim Hee-ae posted a message and a video on her social media, writing, “On a rainy day, I took Mom out for a walk around the neighborhood and found a pho restaurant! She enjoyed the coffee and dessert too and was so happy that I even recorded an interview.”

In the video, Kim Hee-ae’s mother drank tea with her and said, “This is a happy moment. It’s not easy to have time like this. I’m grateful. Let’s enjoy our tea,” expressing her happiness over a cozy date with her daughter. Her mother drew attention with features strikingly similar to her daughter’s and her own distinctive elegance. She also caught the eye with how spry she looked despite being 86 years old.

Meanwhile, Kim Hee-ae is set to return in JTBC’s new drama “Gold Digger.” The mystery romance tells the story of a successful middle-aged woman approached by a dangerously alluring young man, as they wonder whether it is love or a scam and ultimately doubt and misunderstand each other’s true feelings. Based on the British drama of the same name, it also stars Noh Sang-hyun, Kim Ji-eun and Cha Hak-yeon (N), among others.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.