‘Fencing Gold Medalist’ Oh Sanguk runs out of even his national-team fitness amid the realities of parenting: “I can’t manage with just one body”

[Sportschosun reporter supremez] National fencer Oh Sanguk felt the realities of parenting after playing with brothers Eunwoo and Jungwoo with all his might and suddenly running out of energy.

Episode 642 of KBS 2TV’s The Return of Superman, directed by Kim Young-min and hereafter referred to as The Return of Superman, airs on Wednesday the 4th. In the episode, titled “You Came Like a Gift,” Eunwoo and Jungwoo reunite with Oh Sanguk. Oh, who previously donned a giraffe costume and appeared on the show twice in 2023 and 2024 for Eunwoo and Jungwoo, showing off his playful chemistry with the “Woo Brothers,” has come to see them with the gold medal he won at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.

Meanwhile, Eunwoo and Jungwoo draw attention by transforming into adorable giraffe brothers. To welcome their “Giraffe Uncle,” Oh Sanguk, the two dress up in giraffe costumes and show off their cuteness. Oh is said to gaze at the adorable Woo Brothers with eyes brimming with affection.

Jungwoo then captures everyone’s attention by being affectionate toward Oh Sanguk. When Oh scoops up Jungwoo, who is holding a kite, and spins around in place, showing off a new way to fly a kite, Jungwoo is completely taken with Oh’s charm as he plays along with his whole body. Jungwoo asks, “Hug me again,” in an adorable voice, requesting hug after hug and making Oh’s heart skip a beat.

Meanwhile, Eunwoo and Jungwoo bring more fun by becoming Oh Sanguk’s stylists for the day. Eunwoo enthusiastically gets to work styling his uncle, asking, “How would you like your hair done?” Oh quietly lets Eunwoo and Jungwoo work their magic, but when their hair salon game gives way to playing hospital, he reportedly said, “I don’t think I can handle parenting with just one body,” as his energy suddenly ran out.

The playful chemistry between Eunwoo and Jungwoo, the “Woo Brothers,” transformed into adorable giraffe brothers, and Oh Sanguk can be seen in the full broadcast of The Return of Superman.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.