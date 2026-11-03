Kwon Sang-woo and Son Tae-young do another good deed after adopting an abandoned dog at risk of euthanasia, sponsor 300-pyeong event space

[Sportschosun reporter supremez] Actor couple Kwon Sang-woo and Son Tae-young have sponsored a 300-pyeong event space to help abandoned animals find new families, following their adoption of a rescue dog.

The animal rescue organization WEACT, an incorporated association, will hold its adoption-culture campaign, “BYEBUY: I Won’t Buy a Dog,” on the 7th in Seongsu-dong, Seongdong District, Seoul. The couple, Kwon Sang-woo and Son Tae-young, are also drawing attention for supporting the campaign by sponsoring a 300-pyeong event space.

The couple first fostered Chopa, a puppy from the Nonsan City Animal Protection Center who was at risk of euthanasia, and formally adopted the dog last July, beginning their relationship with the organization. After learning that WEACT was preparing an event to promote adoption, the couple readily offered to sponsor a venue, reportedly making the event possible.

The event was organized to promote adopting rescued animals instead of buying animals. Visitors will be able to meet rescue dogs waiting to be adopted, and the event will also feature a webtoon exhibition telling the stories of rescued animals, hands-on programs, a photo booth and a lucky draw.

WEACT CEO Ham Hyeong-seon said, “I hope adoption will be a choice anyone can consider at least once, rather than something only special people do,” and added, “I hope this will be an opportunity to listen to the stories of rescued animals and rethink the culture of buying living beings.”

Kwon Sang-woo and Son Tae-young married in 2008 and have a son and a daughter. Son Tae-young is living in New Jersey, United States, for her children’s education, and the family is raising their pet dog Chopa and pet cat Bella.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.